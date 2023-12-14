PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach’s City Council unanimously approved the plans for a new Topgolf attraction in the Pier Park area.

City officials said they expect this type of business will draw both locals and tourists.

“We live in paradise,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We are the gem of the panhandle. We continue to say what Panama City Beach is. We continue to tell our story. And now you can tell by people spending millions of dollars investing in Panama City Beach. They see it, they understand it.”

Topgolf combines two of Bay County residents’ favorite things: playing golf and eating out.

“Two-thirds of the people that come into their venue aren’t golfers,” Sheldon said. “They’re just coming because it’s a great place to go. The restaurants are great. The sports, the TVs, all the things that are in there just drive more fun.”

During Thursday Mornings commission meeting Topgolf’s Director of Real Estate Development Todd Waldo said part of the company’s mission is to help groups in the community.

“Topgolf strives to be a good corporate citizen,” Waldo said. “We do that not only for our corporate focus but also locally at the venues.”

In 2017 Topgolf established the ‘Youth Play It Forward’ initiative where any nonprofit involving kids is allowed to play for free.

Surrounding high school golf teams will also be allowed to utilize the facility for practice.

“We’re also very committed to the military and we offer discounts for active duty and veterans in the form of memberships to being played,” Waldo said.

Sheldon said he’s been talking with Topgolf representatives about the project for a number of years.

“It was here it was not here COVID hit and that really drew back people being out and spending money doing those things,” Sheldon said. “Then all of sudden we get past the pandemic and here we are, we’re back to where we are today.”

Sheldon said the current project completion date is the Spring of 2025.