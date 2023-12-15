PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WMBB) — Christmas came early to Panama City Beach with Christmas With Cops returning.

The Panama City Beach Police Department held its 3rd annual Christmas with Cops event tonight beside the police station. The snow was falling which was bringing joy to all the little kids. Panama City Beach Chief of Police J.R. Talamantez says the event started when he became chief in 2021.

“It was the first year I was the chief here. And, you know, I wanted to incorporate, you know, a different program. Something hasn’t been done. You know, new chief, new ideas. And I’m a big Christmas guy, I love this time of the year. It brings a lot of joy and you know, I said let’s just do a holiday event, Talamantez said.

Kids and their parents started to line up around 5 pm Friday and the event ended at around 8 pm. They got to see Santa and even the Grinch. Talamantez says he just wants to bring a positive impact on the kid’s lives.

“You know, several hundred people show up every year. Every year, a little different. You know, people have things going on, sometimes it can make it, sometimes it can’t. You know, it doesn’t matter as long as we have a positive effect on one kid’s life, you know, that’s all we care about, Talamantez said.

This is also a part of Cops For Kids which has been around for almost 30 years. If you would like to know more about cops for kids you can click here.