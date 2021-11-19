Christmas Bazaar benefitting those with traumatic brain injuries to kick off this weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re looking to get some shopping done before the holidays, the Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar is the place for you.

The three day shopping event will be held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center and it will feature over 100 vendors from all across the country, as well as local vendors.

It will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The even is family-oriented and Santa will be available all weekend for photos, along with crafting with Santa every day.

Admission is $5 and there will also be raffle opportunities. All of the raffle funds go straight to Second Chance of Northwest Florida.

“We provide those with brain injuries the opportunity to feel like a member of the community again,” said Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar Director, Tracey Neudecker.