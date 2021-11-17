Changes coming to north Richard Jackson Boulevard to ease traffic

PANAMA CITY BEACH Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials have a plan to alleviate traffic around a popular shopping center.

Next year workers will add a second turning lane on Richard Jackson Boulevard between Publix and Home Depot. The plan eventually includes creating a roundabout on Richard Jackson just before the Breakfast Point Community.

Panama City Beach’s CRA Manager David Campbell has heard a lot of resident complaints.

Many of those residents live in the breakfast point neighborhood and say it’s sometimes impossible to get to their homes.

Judges and attorneys reminisce about former judge Don Sirmons

“That is their exit or their main exit from Breakfast Point,” Campbell said. “We have also had issues with schools stacking up when folks take their kids to school.”

So officials have devised a plan. Phase one includes adding a second left turn from north on Richard Jackson left onto Highway 98 east. This will happen in 2022.

Phase two is more detailed.

“We are going to move the entrance into Home Depot further north and we are also going to put in a roundabout,” Campbell said. “It also allows for a u-turn to get into the Home Depot or when folks are leaving Publix and they want to get to Back Beach Road they just come up, hit the roundabout, and go out.”

City officials have already budgeted around 600 thousand dollars for phase one. They’ll apply for a state transportation grant to build phase two.

Campbell said phase one will go out for bid in the next few weeks.