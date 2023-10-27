PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Local business leaders are doing their part to keep the beaches clean and not just the beach itself.

The Panama City Beach Chamber sponsored the first-ever Coastal Corridor Clean-Up event Friday. Volunteers picked up trash along some of the busier side streets. They worked along both sides of several roads, including like Powell Adams Drive, Hills Road, and Richard Jackson Boulevard. No idea how many pounds of trash they collected, but the Pier Park Director Lee Ann Leonard says the point is to show tourists and locals that it’s everyone’s job to keep the beaches clean, especially the roadways.

“We recognize that when it comes to clean-ups, there were a lot of beach cleanups, and we support those, too. But we couldnt ignore our tourism corridors. They make the first impression on our visitors, and we want to make a great impression to everyone coming to beautiful Panama City Beach, said Leonard.

There are no set dates for future clean-ups but you can always contact the chamber