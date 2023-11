PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday night, the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors held its 5th annual “Festival of Trees” fundraiser.

Held at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort, the event provides guests with cocktails, live entertainment, and both live and silent auctions.

Last year, the event raised around $30,000 for various organizations.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Anchorage Children’s Home.