PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a house fire on the west end of Panama City Beach.

Fire officials said the fire broke out at about 1 p.m. at a home on Treasure Circle. Firefighters from Bay County, Panama City Beach, and Naval Support Activity Panama City all responded to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Officials said the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.