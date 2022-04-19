PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Incumbent Paul Casto fended off challenger Mark Meade for the Ward 1 seat in Panama City Beach.

Casto got 1,490 votes or 67 percent of the vote, according to a preliminary report from the Bay County Supervisor of Elections. Meade got 718 votes of 33 percent of the vote.

Casto said he was happy with the results. He didn’t expect to win by such a high percentage.

He said he’s looking forward to solving many of the issues we have in our community– like traffic.

The incumbent believes it’s the number one problem Panama City Beach has.

He said they’re going to continue working with the state to find a solution.

“I’m feeling great and I just want to thank all of my supporters,” Casto said. “They were great the last three months. They really stepped up and supported me in every way and I’m looking forward to serving Panama City Beach for four more years.”

Casto said he’s going to really hone in on safety these next four years.

He wants to ensure the community is a safe place for everyone to work, live and play.