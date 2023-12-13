PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — At Capt. Anderson’s Marina, Christmas is about more than getting presents and going shopping it’s about celebrating the birth of Jesus.

Every year the marina holds the Bethlehem Christmas Village.

“As a follow along through the village, they’ll come to Isaiah, who foretold the story of Jesus’ birth,” Capt. Anderson’s Marina Operations Manager Pam Anderson said. “And then they’ll come to Mary, who tells about her story of Angel Gabriel visiting her and telling her that she was with child.”

From there they visit Mary’s cousin Elizabeth, Joseph, the Inn Keeper, and then finally the Shepherds.

11-year-old Emory Cark plays the part with his friends.

“The shepherds said to one another, let’s go to Bethlehem and see the thing that has happened, which the Lord has told us about,” Clark said. “So they hurried off and found Mary and Joseph and the baby who’s lying in the manger.”

Clark may be young, but his faith and enthusiasm have been part of the annual village for a few years.

“I just like to see everybody’s face when they learn about the birth of Jesus,” Clark said. “And I just love that.”

Larry Carroll brought his 2-year-old granddaughter Sunny to the village so she could ‘learn about baby Jesus and see the donkeys.’

“I think it’s great,” Carroll said. “It’s good to see everybody out here enjoying Christmas spirit and seeing what Christmas is really about.”

There are also several local vendors and activities for families to enjoy.

“The Bay Winds Ensemble is going to be performing music, Christmas carols, and everything. The first program at 6:00,” Anderson said. “Then we’ll have the live nativity at 630. And then Rutherford High School will play at or sing at 730.”

Anderson said that the event is completely free to the public each night. They are raising money for local charities, a different one each night. Donations can be in the form of canned goods, an unwrapped toy, or cash.

The holiday festivities go on through Saturday. Every evening from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.