PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As a yearly tradition, Captain Anderson’s celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, and owners say it’s one of their favorite holidays to host at the restaurant.

Crowds of hundreds flocked to the restaurant to celebrate the special women in their lives.

“We look forward to this day every year,” owner Yonnie Patronis said. “All of our regulars, all the family members, all of our long-term patrons are always part of the family affair that we’re experiencing this year, and we have so many people that have been dining with us for decades, and it’s like a huge tradition and they will not miss it.”

Mother’s Day is the only day of the year when Captain Anderson’s opens early for guests. Doors opened up right before 11 a.m.

“Mother’s Day is a huge lunch day, after-church crowd, and that is the most popular time for them to go out and really experience a family affair,” Patronis said. “So we’ve gone ahead and kickstarted that shortly after, around noon that day, and we just go straight through the evening. So we’ll have a big wave with the church experience and then we’ll kind of coast through the evening, and it will be a fun day for everyone. This is the longest day of the year for us, but everybody looks forward to it. It’s an exciting day, and it’s become a big tradition.”

Even groups of generations of mothers, daughters and granddaughters came out to celebrate.

“I love being able to enjoy my one and only child here and then being able to spend it with my mom, because there’s a lot of people that don’t get that opportunity, so I definitely love it,” guest Katy Barrett said. “It’s the best day of the year.”

“It means a lot,” Katy’s mom Dana Smith said. “We’ve been through a lot the past couple of years, so it means a great deal.”

“I like to spend time with them,” Katy’s daughter Sydney Poole said. “I like to have fun with them. I like to go lots of places with them and have lots of love in our hearts.”

We here at News 13 love to celebrate mothers, as well. Head to our station’s Facebook page to share more about why you love celebrating your mom on this special day.