PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – On Thursday, August 31st, a special screening of the National Geographic Documentary, “Path of the Panther”, will be shown at Camp Helen State Park in Panama City Beach.

The screening is at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are free, but there are a limited amount.

Famous wildlife explorer and photographer Carlton Ward Jr. will also attend and talk about his experiences in the wild and photographing animals.

The Florida State Parks Foundation and Live Wildly Foundation, two non-profit organizations, teamed up to host this event.

Event organizers say an event like this will help raise awareness and get people talking about a species of animal endangered in Florida.

“It’s a way of showcasing how we as Floridians can think about how do we protect them,” said Lynn Cherry who is on the Florida State Parks Foundation Board of Directors. “How do we protect the land that they need to roam, that they need to have their children and thrive in Florida?”

Out of 175 state parks in Florida, Camp Helen State Park was specifically selected to host this event.

There are still a few tickets left, click here to purchase tickets for the screening.