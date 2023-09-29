PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Friends of Camp Helen’s 8th annual pumpkin patch returns Saturday, September 30th at the park in Panama City Beach.

You can pick your pumpkins daily between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. throughout October.

The price of each pumpkin is based on it’s size with smaller ones being as cheap as one dollar.

As for the money made during this month-long event?

It’s all going towards a great cause.

“Every bit of money from these pumpkins stays inside this park for those park improvements and for community events,” said Friends of Camp Helen Executive Director Courtney Harper. “If you buy your pumpkin here, the money goes to the Friends of Camp Helen. We are the official support organization for this park.”

Each Saturday beginning on the 30th through the end of October there will be special entertainment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some of the activities include a nature day, a fishing workshop, and even a haunted history tour.