PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf World Marine Institute is home to many talented dolphins and seals who regularly perform aquatic tricks.

But Gulf World’s most talented animal may be a crow.

Meet Russell.

Russell is an 18-year-old African Pied crow.

She was hatched in 2005 at the Birmingham Zoo and transferred to Gulf World in 2010.

Over the last 13 years, the staff has trained Russell to do a lot of things, including paint.

“It’s a behavior that we wanted to train because it gives them good physical stimulation since they’re moving parts of their body. And it’s really good mental stimulation as well since they’re learning a new behavior,” Gulf World Marine Institute Lead Bird Trainer Caitlin York said.

Of the 17 birds at Gulf World, Russell is the smartest.

“You think of a tropical bird and they’re very smart and they can talk and do things. But she can you can see her thinking, it seems like, and she’s so special that she can do those intricate things,” Gulf World Marine Institute Park Director Pam George said.

Parrots have the intelligence level of a toddler. Russell functions at the level of a 7-year-old child.

“I think me and Russell have a pretty good understanding of her intelligence. And I like to try and do new things to keep her engaged and keep her life interesting. And I think she appreciates that,” York said.

The staff is always trying to teach Russell new skills, like bowing to an audience.

“She knows a couple of vocalizations that are on cue. She knows how to spin in a circle and how to put coins in a piggy bank that is a special piggy bank. The coins only fit in one direction, so she has to get them in the correct direction,” York said.

But they think painting will be a crowd-pleaser.

She’s been painting for 4 years. She’s been doing it in front of an audience for about a year.

If you want to see Russell paint, you have to buy a meet-and-greet encounter.

And you also get to keep the painting.

So why is a girl bird named Russell? Her full name is Russell Crow.