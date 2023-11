PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials are asking people to avoid a section of front beach road just east of Highway 79.

According to officials, a piece of heavy construction equipment broke an underground gas line.

The work was taking place on Front Beach Road near the intersection of Lullwater Drive.

Police have shut down Front Beach Road from Lullwater to the east side of the new roundabout at Highway 79.

Once the gas line is repaired, the road will reopen.