Brighter street lights coming to Thomas Drive

Panama City Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Panama City Beach streets are about to get much brighter. 

City council members approved a $1.4 million grant to replace the street lights on Thomas Drive and South Thomas Drive.

The city has been using temporary lights on the street since Hurricane Michael. 

Paving to begin in Bay County in the new year

Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said the upgrade is necessary for public safety, and it’s the council’s number one priority.

“This has been a consistent problem for us,” Sheldon said. “Having streets that are dark is not something you want as a city… It is not safe for our residents, it’s not safe for our visitors— so getting this grant today was paramount for Panama City Beach to light back up that area of town.”

The money is coming from a Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery. 

They hope to start replacing the lights as soon as possible. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local mental health professionals offer resources as suicide calls increase

Two teenage girls arrested for robbery in connection with Cain Griffin Park murder

Panama City man charged with having sex with minor in Kohl's dressing room

ZooWorld Cajun Christmas to take place this week

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/21/21

Printing error in Washington alcohol sales ballots

More Local News

Don't Miss