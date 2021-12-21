Brighter street lights coming to Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Some Panama City Beach streets are about to get much brighter.

City council members approved a $1.4 million grant to replace the street lights on Thomas Drive and South Thomas Drive.

The city has been using temporary lights on the street since Hurricane Michael.

Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said the upgrade is necessary for public safety, and it’s the council’s number one priority.

“This has been a consistent problem for us,” Sheldon said. “Having streets that are dark is not something you want as a city… It is not safe for our residents, it’s not safe for our visitors— so getting this grant today was paramount for Panama City Beach to light back up that area of town.”

The money is coming from a Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery.

They hope to start replacing the lights as soon as possible.