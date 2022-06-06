PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Another Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam festival is in the books for Panama City Beach.

Promoters added a fourth night to the festival for its 10th anniversary and wrapped up with a visit from one of Florida’s top politicians.

Executive producer Rendy Lovelady said 80,000 people went through the gates during the four-day festival.

He said it made the tough times of the past few years worth it.

“You had all that drama come around and then all of a sudden we’re back on track and trying to do it again, but you just keep looking over your shoulder because you’ve canceled two out of three, and you keep waiting for the lightning to strike,” Lovelady said. “It didn’t strike and it was fabulous.”

Tens of thousands of people showed up, including Governor Ron DeSantis, who made an appearance for the second year in a row.

“He walks out on stage, and honestly, he gets the biggest ovation out of all the artists we have on stage,” Lovelady said. “I mean, Brooks and Dunn, Florida Georgia Line… nothing compared to Ron DeSantis.”

The festival didn’t come without its speed bumps, though.

Lightning on Saturday forced the evacuation of Frank Brown Park and a one-hour delay. Lovelady said this is the fifth time it’s happened in the history of the festival.

“But it’s never been with 23,000 people in the park,” he said. “You don’t want to do it, because people think, ‘Why is he doing this?’ Well, I have to do it for their safety.”

Lovelady said he relied on News 13’s own Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley‘s expertise before making the call.

“That gives me a safe sense of comfort to know I have a weatherman that’s got the region under control,” he said.

Aside from the Saturday delay, Lovelady said the festival was a success.

“It was a great year,” he said. “It was a typical year for Gulf Coast Jam in the sense that everything was great.”

Lovelady is already planning the 2023 edition of Gulf Coast Jam. He announced Morgan Wallen as the main headliner.

However, his other festival, SandJam, is reportedly not happening this year. He said he wants to give Gulf Coast Jam his full attention after the pandemic, and he said he wants to do SandJam right.

He’s hoping to bring SandJam back in 2023.