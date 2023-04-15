PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a night of cajun cooking and jazzy music this year for “Big Brothers Big Sisters’ of northwest Florida’s big event.

This is the 14th year the non-profit organization has hosted its annual fundraising dinner.

The non-profit works to provide role models for kids and help their littles to accomplish both short and long-term goals.

Senior match specialist Leanne Gaudet said the relationships the organization forges are impactful.

“Actually met somebody just the other day who came up to me in another event,” Gaudet said. “Who told she was a little sister when she was a child. And she said ‘that she’s the person she is today because of her big sister’ She said she helped give her direction when it came to her education, and her goals and where she is. They’re still in contact with each other. And it’s been over 25 years.”

Event organizers are still totaling the donations from the night but hope to have reached their goal of $70,000. All of which will go straight towards helping area children succeed.