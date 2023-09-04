PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Summer is coming to an end, and beach-side businesses are preparing for a slow off-season.

Panama City Beach is known for being a popular spring break and summer vacation spot. Tourists come from all over the country to experience the beautiful beaches, dining, and activities the city has to offer, but when the tourists leave, businesses struggle to scrape by in the off-season.

“It’s a lot slower as the sun goes down earlier, people just stopped going out nearly as early,” said Pompano Joe’s General Manager Brooke Barton. “We probably close between 8 and 9, and the number of staff we have on definitely changes.

Data shows the beach made nearly $2.9 million in tourism development tax revenue in March 2022. That’s $400 thousand more than the previous year. When the flow of revenue comes to a trickle in the off-season, employees rely on savings and hold multiple jobs to pay their bills.

“We always try to coach our staff to make sure that they are saving money from the moment they start working here until the season time slows down,” said Barton. “We remind them all the time, that we are very seasonal. Please save your money so you are able to continue to live a life the way you want to, but also so you don’t struggle.”

While the off-season is a challenging time for beach-side businesses, owners and management have a game plan to bring foot traffic in. Many businesses rely on referrals from others to get some extra visitors.

“We reach out to a lot of the local hotels and, you know, just different areas that we can potentially bring in holiday parties, anything we can do to get more business in the slower time frame,” said Barton.

While the off-season is a slower time for tourism, events like Panama City Beach Oktoberfest, Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Fest, as well as other events still attract thousands in the fall.