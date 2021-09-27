Beach Mosquito Control working to fight increasing Mosquito population

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)— The increase in rain and flood water have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Now, Panama City Beach Mosquito Control l is working to stay on top of the issue.

Beach Mosquito Control technician, Kyle Pridgen, is up bright and early inspecting ditches and retention ponds out on the west end of Panama City Beach. Pridgen said the area has seen a huge increase in mosquito population from the recent tropical storms.

“Any time you see standing water on the Beach, we are checking it and treating it to see if its breeding. It’s much easier to control them in the larvae stage then when they are in the adult stage,” he said.

According to Beach Mosquito Control Public Relations chair, Cindy Mulla, as of July, the area had a population of around 100,000 mosquitoes, while the average normally is around 25,000.

“We are out here five days a week treating ditches and retentions, we even treat abandoned swimming pools,” said Pridgen.

They do this one of two ways, by using Gambusia Holbrooki, a type of fish that will eat the mosquito larvae, or by spraying larvicide. The team also inspects up to 30 to 40 areas daily.

“You could treat it with a granular or a liquid larvicide, depending on the state of the larvae it its, will determine what I treat it with,” said Pridgen.

The team is also the only in the Panhandle region to treat areas aerially.

Beach Mosquito recommends that you wear repellent on areas of your skin that are exposed and to wear light colored clothing and sleeves whenever possible as mosquitoes are attracted to darker clothing. They also recommend to dump any standing water near your home, as it could be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

If you would like to have your home inspected, service calls to Beach Mosquito Control are free. You can reach them at 850-233-5030.