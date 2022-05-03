PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s an unfortunate day for the 50 different species of mosquitoes in the area.

The Beach Mosquito Control District is taking a bite out of the pest problem in Panama City Beach.

The division held the grand opening of its new facility Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s been about four or five years in the making,” Beach Mosquito Control District Director James Clauson said. “We had to buy the property, and then we had to do the plans, so it’s a really nice facility, and we built it with the future in mind.”

Mayor Mark Sheldon said it’s a win for the safety of the city.

“This is how we actually monitor what’s going on and having a central hub that’s state of the art,” he said. “When you go through the facility, you see this is a state-of-the-art facility that only enhances Panama City Beach and its residents.”

The new building provides several different resources for the beach mosquito control district, including a new hangar that can house their helicopters.

“Well we like, quadrupled the size of where we were before, and we are growing in leaps and bounds just like our areas, and we need to take care of the mosquitos and keep everybody safe from the mosquito-borne diseases,” Beach Mosquito Control District’s Cindy Mulla said.

Mulla said they encourage residents to contact the division if they notice any mosquitoes. It’s a problem that’s best to tackle early.

“We want you to contact us because we are here to help you, and your tax dollars do pay for us,” she said. “The other reason what’s wonderful about this relocation is we are growing in leaps and bounds with technology.”

Mayor Sheldon said celebrating the opening of a new facility in the city is one of the best parts of his job.

“This is a division and a group of folks that’s out there keeping us safe… That’s their job,” he said. “They make sure the mosquitos aren’t a pest. They aren’t bringing disease and tracking things around, so they are a phenomenal asset to Panama City Beach.”

Clauson said this new location is ideal for their fleet of trucks and helicopters.

Residents may see the trucks spraying environmentally-friendly pesticides in the early morning hours, and the helicopters spraying at night.

Any residents who notice mosquitoes on their property are asked to contact the Beach Mosquito Control District on their website or by phone at (850) 233-5030.