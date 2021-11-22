Beach hotel donates big to local Salvation Army

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Holiday Inn Resort near Richard Jackson Boulevard is currently remodeling its 340 guestrooms and is donating all of the old furniture to the Salvation Army.

“It’s exciting first of all because every now and then you get a call and at first you’re like ‘I’m hearing this wrong. This can’t be right,’ then you realize, this is going to be great for our organization,” Panama City Salvation Army Commanding Officer Major Ed Binnix said. “This is going to be great for a lot of people. I can’t even imagine the amount of people we are going to be able to assist.”

The old furniture is all Tommy Bahama brand, in good condition, and is worth about $170-thousand in total.

“Between the proceeds from the selling of the merchandise in the thrift store, or giving it away to people who have had fire or flood events or people who are just moving out of shelters and need furniture in their homes,” Mjr. Binnix said.

A new Salvation Army thrift store will be going in where the old Lucky’s Market was at the corner of 23rd Street and Highway 77 at the beginning of next year.

A spokesperson for the resort said this is a way of paying it forward to the community while ushering in the new.

“In doing such a remodel and renewal like we are doing, it’s one of those things where you do want to give back,” Executive VP of Marketing Elise Jetton said. “We find we have this amazing furniture, it’s all Tommy Bahama brand furniture with new quartz countertops. We have enjoyed it, our guests have enjoyed it so why not let others be able to enjoy it.”

The new rooms at the Holiday Inn Resort will have a sleek and modern feel, and the full project should be complete in January or February.