PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a traffic crash that reportedly involved a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the 8100 block of Front Beach Road, near the intersection of Cauley Avenue.

Paramedics worked on the victim for about half an hour at the scene.

There has been no word on how the incident happened if the pedestrian was taken to the hospital or the extent of their injuries.

News 13 will update this story when more information becomes available.