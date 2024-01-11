PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The curfew enforced due to the damaging storm on Tuesday has ended.

The area from south of Grand Lagoon Bridge and east of Hurt St. off Thomas Drive to the St. Andrews state park was under a nightly curfew from 9 pm to 6 am. All streets in that area are now open for normal traffic at all hours, according to officials.

Since the damage that occurred Tuesday morning six individuals have been arrested for burglary in the affected area. Sheriff Tommy Form will ensure additional deputies are on patrol in that area.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is offering the option of extra patrols to anyone in Bay County with a home damaged by the storm. If your home has sustained damage in the recent storms and you worry it is not secure against burglaries, call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to set up extra patrol for your property.

To request this extra patrol, call 850-747-4700.