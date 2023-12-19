PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bayway Transit System is expanding into Walton County. They’re calling it the 30A project.

A lot of 30A workers live in Bay County and need transportation. Those workers can schedule their ride in real-time, similar to Uber or Lyft. A small bus will pick them up and drop them off in South Walton. This will not be a regular bus service operating on 30A.

“We’re actually going to call this Bay Flex,” Bayway Transit Program Administrator Lamar Hobbs said. “It’s an opportunity for those people that need to get public transportation from Bay County over into Walton County. It’s an opportunity for them. It’s also an opportunity for people that live within Bay County to go over, maybe have dinner or shop in Walton County.”

The Florida Department of Transportation provided Bayway with a $1.5 million grant for the project, but that will only help fund Bay Flex for the next 3 years.