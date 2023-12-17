PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WMBB) — The Bay Point Yacht Club held its annual Christmas party that helps out kids in need.

This year, the Toys for Kids Foundation got involved.

Every year, the Bay Point Yacht Club partners up with local organizations and invites members to the clubhouse for a night of charity and holiday fun.

For this go-around, the club works with the Toys for Kids Foundation, which assists Bay County agencies in the hopes of helping families with children in need.

Members brought an unwrapped gift to be given to underprivileged children.

“It’s an annual affair with the Bay Point Yacht Club for decades. Where members bring toys, and we donate them to charitable organizations. And it helps bring underprivileged kids a better Christmas every year. And our members love to do that,” said Bay Point Yacht Club Commodore John Dunaway.

Patrons helped themselves to holiday-themed cocktails as they admired the club’s Christmas tree… Presents piled high with over a hundred unwrapped presents for kids of all ages.

“We are here to celebrate and to bring these beautiful toys to children,” said Bay Point Yacht Club member Jimmie Miller.

“The kids need it, and we’re giving it to all the kids. Those are in Bay County that need the presents. And we want everybody to know. Everybody should be giving their kids this time of the year,” Bay Point Yacht Club Don Hill.

The Toys for Kids Foundation has been in the Bay County area for over 20 years.

Annually they stock up on plenty of toys and gifts for less fortunate kids and teenagers to give them the Christmas they deserve.

“A lot of the area has foster programs that these kids are put in these positions. And then, of course, they didn’t ask for that. And they just want you know, Christmas like normal kids that they go to school with. And so, we match up what they want. And it’s been just something I’ve been passionate about,” said Toys for Kids volunteer Jolean Boutwell.

They hope to get everything the child wants on their Christmas list.

The Toys for Kids Foundation will be accepting toys through Dec. 24.

To learn how to donate to the Toys for Kids Foundation click here.