PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The summer season isn’t far off and Bay County lifeguards are ready.

This year the county has 7 full-time and 3 part-time lifeguards, which is more than double the number of guards there were last year.

Overall, the county has the most staff since the lifeguard program started in 2017.

Parks and Recreation Assistant Division Manager Vincent Martin stated the number of guards coupled with extensive training means beachgoers will be safer than ever.

“We do this every day, so they’re either in the pool or they’re out here in the Gulf,” Martin said. “Going over rescues, going over medical stuff. Just anything you think about have to do with lifeguards.”

A large part of this training consists of mock rescues, where guards practice techniques in various scenarios and surf conditions.

Lifeguards will be on duty starting March 1st through the end of October.