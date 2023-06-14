PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For years officials have wanted to 6-lane Panama City Beach Parkway, better known as Back Beach Road.

“Anybody who’s lived in this area works in this area, has traveled to this area, understands that the amount of traffic has increased on Back Beach Road, it’s been a priority for the Bay County transportation planning organization, and for the Florida Department of Transportation as well, to alleviate the congestion in that area and improve safety,” FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter said.

The work will be done in three phases, the first beginning later this fall.

“The first segment that we have awarded is about $60 million, and that is to widen Back Beach Road from four lanes to six lanes from Nautilus to Richard Jackson,” Satter said.

Segment two, Mandy Lane to Nautilus, is expected to begin around the same time. The last segment, Richard Jackson Boulevard to the Hathaway Bridge is not planned to begin until 2028. The Florida Department of Transportation is trying to advance the funds to begin sooner. Between now and then, traffic flow should stay operational.

“You will have two lanes in each direction operating there will be times possibly at night where we will have intermittent lane closures just based on the amount of construction we will be doing,” Satter said.

Additional changes will also be completed during construction.

“They’ll improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists along the area, we’ll be making things more compliant with ADA standards so we’ll also be doing some stormwater ponds in that area to be able to reduce the amount of water,” Satter said.

In total all three segments will cost just under $200 million.