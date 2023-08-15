PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired at 253 Pinetree Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the victim was able to identify the shooter.

Deputies found the suspect a short time later behind a shed at 22610 Sunset Ave, and they are now in custody.

The condition of the victim is currently unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, but investigators believe there is no current danger to the public.