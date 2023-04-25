PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — When firefighters arrived at River Camp Tuesday morning, they found a half dozen buildings going up in flames.

“We have six buildings that have damage,” Bay County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Wayne Gilmore said. “There are two-story buildings behind me that have pretty heavy damage. And we’re still working on extinguishing right now. All the smaller buildings, pool houses, sheds, things like that have already been extinguished.”

The 6 buildings were called amenities facilities.

Extinguishing the larger building proved to be more difficult.

“The metal roofing on the two-story structures,” Gilmore. “It’s not allowing us to get as much penetration in with water. So the crews are having a little bit harder time. We don’t want to put crews inside. There’s so much sagging of the roof and a collapse potential. We don’t want to injure our crews for a building that’s already destroyed internally.”

Bay County Sheriff’s Officials referred our questions back to the Fire Marshal’s Office, which also called the fire suspicious.

They also said arson has not been ruled out.

“So we’re just going to investigate it fully obviously and not make a determination until the fire marshal does his job but we want to make sure we’re thorough and find out what happened,” Gilmore said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

If you have any information about this case, please call the arson hotline, at 877-NO-ARSON.