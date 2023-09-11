PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — 22 years ago today the world was shocked by the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 3,000 people died that day, which has now come to be known as Patriots Day.

First responders, military members, school officials, and most importantly students gathered Monday morning at the Arnold High School auditorium to honor those killed during 9/11.

Arnold’s Interact Club organizes the annual ceremony.

Two years after the attacks, Arnold student Brett Pohlman had the idea of getting a piece of the Pentagon’s Facade to display at the school.

Two years later, in 2005, the Rotary Club of Panama City Beach helped make the idea a reality.

“Actually we are one of only 54 sites in the world to have a plate, to have a piece of that. And we’re the only high school in the nation to have a piece of the Pentagon on loan in our auditorium,” said Arnold’s principal Britt Smith.

None of these students were alive when the attacks happened. This ceremony helps them learn about the significance of the day.

“I think it’s important not to forget the sacrifices made not only on that day, but the tens of thousands that have been wounded or certainly the thousands that have been killed in actions defending our nation,” said Bay District School’s Superintendent Mark McQueen.

Superintendent McQueen remembers the exact moment he received the news. He was an army officer, stationed at the MacDill Air Force Base.

“Changed the trajectory of my life service to the nation and the United States Army with deployments all over the world,” said McQueen.

For others, they believe that ceremonies like this bring the community closer.

“It brought the nation together like no tomorrow. And as we progress, I think that rather than suffer such a tragedy, again, ceremonies like this will continue to keep us united,” said Naval Support Activity Commander Michael Mosi.

Arnold’s loan agreement with the Department of Defense will last until the year 2104.