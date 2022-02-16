PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An Arizona man killed his co-worker, lied to Panama City Beach investigators about it, and fled the state before an autopsy revealed the truth, according to court records.

On October 3, 2021 investigators were called to TownePlace Suites for an unresponsive man. They found the victim and his girlfriend, Didda B. Johnson, along with a co-worker, Scottie J. Black. Court records state that Johnson and Black lied about how the victim died.

Investigators learned the truth on Oct. 5 when an autopsy revealed that the victim was either punched in the throat or strangled. By then, Black had fled the state with the victim’s ATM card, investigators wrote. He took $300 from the victim’s account and gave it to Johnson.

Detectives went to the Navajo Nation Department of Criminal Investigations and interview Black on January 13. They said that Black altered his story about five times but ultimately admitted to having multiple physical altercations with the victim and that in one of them he grabbed the victim from behind with a “braided nylon strap.”

Black also said he had sex with Johnson while the victim was lying in the living room dead, and that Johnson told him he “had to clean things up before the cops got there.”

Black is charged with murder and fraudulent use of a credit card.