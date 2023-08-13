PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Combining faith and food is always a recipe for good times. Four Winds Assembly of God church held a shrimp boil for the people of Panama City Beach.

Community events are the backbone for the people of Panama City Beach.

People like pastor Kip McKenzie of the four winds assembly of god church know that the best way to bring people together is over some food.

Even if you are not a member of the church, pastor McKenzie ushered everyone inside for the shrimp boil.

“The minute you walk in the door, you’re going to feel welcome and you’re going to feel a part and you’re going to feel like this is your home. And so I really think that it’s really grown into a community,” said Pastor Kip McKenzie.

For McKenzie, his boil has nothing but the best, getting his shrimp from a local fisherman in bay county.

When he’s not giving back to the community, he’s serving it by working as a deputy.

“I love working for the sheriff. Like I’ve done it 37 years. We’ve got an awesome sheriff. We probably have the best equipment we’ve ever had in bay county,” said McKenzie.

It seems the shrimp was so good that many people decided to join the church after the event… Proving that sometimes, one good meal is all it takes.

“The people are so loving. They greet and meet their friends. They’re everything good about this church. They treat you with love and they church to the needy. And the homeless, they’re open for everyone. You don’t have to offer dollars, so I just feel comfortable to be with you,” said church member Julia Boyd.

One attendee who first met McKenzie when he was a deputy decided to come to church one Sunday morning and a year and a half later, he’s more than happy that he made that decision.

“A family community and it’s a caring community. When you come in the door, you know, they acknowledge that you’re there. Sometimes when we go into church, you know, you can walk in and walk out, and nobody says anything. But they won’t let you walk out here without saying some,” said church member Don Weber.

The Four Winds Assembly of God church does free dinners every month and they plan on doing another shrimp boil around this time next year.



