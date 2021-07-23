Annual fashion show helps raise funds to support those with disabilities

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Locals came out to Panama City Beach Friday evening for a fun time and to support a good cause.

The Arc of the Bay’s 5th Annual Kohl’s Charity Fashion Show was held at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf & Spa Resort where 35 models took the runway and showcased their fashion outfits.

It is the organization’s largest fundraising event and money from the night will go to supporting and providing employment opportunities for those with disabilities in the community.

Ron Sharpe, The Arc of the Bay executive director, highlighted just how much fun those at the event have.

“They get a chance to get on the runway, express and show to the world that they belong. They get a chance to go to Kohl’s, pick out their own clothes, and be included, be loved, and cherish the moment,” Sharpe said.

Also at the event, in honor of the coming 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Margaret Guta was recognized for her work in fighting for the rights of individuals with disabilities.