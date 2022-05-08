PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — After being sidelined for the last two years, the annual Duck Races will take place this Tuesday, May 10 at Laketown Wharf.

Get your ducks in a row and come to support Beach Care Services at the race.

The Duck Races are one of the most unique fundraisers on the beach. Giant rubber ducks racing, various local restaurants catering and a chance to win $1,000 all make for a good time.

Beach Care Services is all about locals helping locals. The organization helps locals who live or work on the beach with short-term emergencies.

Our News 13 This Morning crew will have a team out there on Tuesday, so make sure to stop by and cheer them on.

The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.