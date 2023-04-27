PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — For years, Alf Coleman Road has caused problems for residents.

“We almost wrecked my car,” Panama City Beach resident Eric Foraker said. “There’s so much to pull off the side of the road.”

Flooding and other issues have led to constant headaches and accidents for motorists.

The important street stretches more than half a mile between the county pier and ‘Lowe’s’ on Panama City Beach Parkway.

However, in February 2022, the Panama City Beach Council approved $1.4 million to fix the road.

“Alf Coleman includes three elements,” Corradino Group Assistant Program Manager Scott Passmore said. “We’re raising the road above the floodplain. We’re improving drainage, we’re building sidewalks, and we’re also improving bike lanes and striping on that road with.”

Passmore said he provided the Panama City Beach Council with an update on the Front Beach Road community redevelopment area plan.

“The most forward of those is Alf Coleman Road. We expect to go to construction next month,” Passmore said.

Repair to the road was originally scheduled to be completed by now, but project officials had to first mitigate the wetland for permitting.

The project will take about a year to complete. No matter, residents say they’re thrilled.

“I’m very excited. There won’t be any more accidents. I won’t get to work late.”

Officials said parts of Alf Coleman Road will be closed for about 150 days during construction.