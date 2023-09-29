PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has its share of stormwater drainage problems.

Alf Coleman Road on Panama City Beach will soon be off that list.

Road crews will begin work on a $5.3 million renovation of the road next week.

The plans call for raising the road above the floodplain, improving drainage, and adding a continuous sidewalk. All that work will take some time.

Starting next Tuesday, October 3rd, Alf Colman Road will be closed from Cabana Boulevard to the south entrance to Lowes, for 120 days.

“Local traffic will be permitted as far as flows from the north and as far as Cabana Boulevard on the south side, Businesses and residents will have access to the properties,” Corradino Group Assistant Program Manager Scott Passmore said. “However, through traffic will be Detour, and those Detour routes are Richard Jackson Boulevard and Clara.

Click here to see a map of the suggested detour routes.