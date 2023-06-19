Editor’s Note: Law enforcement originally reported that Pierce was from Georgia. Family members have reached out to News 13 to clarify that Pierce is from Alabama, not Georgia. We apologize for the mistake.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An Alabama man is dead after rescuing his daughter from a rip current Sunday afternoon, Panama City Beach police said.

The incident happened near the Tidewater Condominiums on June 18 at 3:45 p.m.

Christopher Pierce, 47, from Helena, Alabama, was in the Gulf of Mexico to rescue his daughter from a rip current, police said. Pierce saved her but was overcome by the strong currents, they added.

First responders attempted to rescue and revive Pierce but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers stated that conditions at the time of the rescue operation were severe, with single red flags indicating extreme water hazards.

“We implore the public to always heed these warnings and be aware of the grave dangers that can accompany these conditions,” police wrote in a news release.