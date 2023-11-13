PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — With the holiday season comes an influx of travelers at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. Several construction projects may require you to plan some extra time for upcoming trips.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year and is quickly approaching.

At ECP airport, construction will continue moving forward during the busy holiday season. But, officials said if you pack your patience and add a few extra minutes your travel day should run smoothly.

One thing they are doing to prepare is monitoring all parking lots, including the new long-term lot and the possibility of opening the overflow lot. Shuttles will be available to bring passengers to the airport terminal.

“Some additional shuttles, we’ve got drivers so we’re doing everything we can do to make it so that it’s a less stressful time because we know that you want to get to wherever you’re going so you can have your Thanksgiving turkey and we want to make sure that we can be part of that and the experience is a positive one,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

McClellan said check with your airline before heading to the airport for the latest updates on your flight.