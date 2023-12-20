PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Airport operations have been running nine percent ahead of last year, leading airport officials to believe the rest of the 2023 year will be the same way.

They said they are prepared for the influx of holiday travelers in the next 2-weeks.

They’ve officially completed a parking expansion project, adding about 500 spaces. You can catch airport shuttles to the terminal from the main or overflow lots.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan recommends you check your flight status before heading to the airport, arrive early, and pack your patience.

“If it’s delayed by 2 hours, you don’t need to come two hours before that or 2 hours before the 2 hours you were supposed to get here, so keep an eye on that because what we want to do is make sure that you have the best experience you can have where you’re flying,” McClellan said. “Our staff throughout the airport, the airlines, the janitorial staff, the restaurant, the rental cars, everybody is prepared for the holiday.”

Airport officials anticipate the 2, next Friday, the 29, and Monday, January 1 to be some of the busiest travel days.