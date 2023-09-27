PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport approved its budget for the next fiscal year today.

It includes about $13 million in operating expenses and about $22 million in revenue.

All employees will receive a pay increase. There’s money for additional staff like airport operations agents, a maintenance worker, and a director of airport development.

Another key item is funding for the airport’s ongoing capital projects, like a new escalator, ongoing expansion, and economic development.

“Everything we do, we have to generate our own income we find our own grants so a lot of that is our budget is sitting down with our staff with the board, with the airlines the rental cars are saying, here’s what we want to do, how can we come together and come up with a plan that really works for everybody,” Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Executive Director Parker McClellan said.

The employee pay hikes go into effect on October 1st.