PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Traveling is getting easier at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Airport officials opened their second long-term parking lot across the street from the original. The self-serve, and credit card-only lot has 330 spaces and will be used primarily for overflow.

Technology will make the process smoother, when a car enters the lot a motion sensor notifies airport staff who send out a shuttle.

“We know the inconvenience that our passengers have had over the last several months in parking and our temporary lot that’s not paved and we’re excited to announce that the 330 additional spaces will be paved and a lot easier to access for our passengers,” Chair of the Board of Directors Holly Mezler said. “We have budgeted for two additional 15-passenger shuttles for the upcoming year.”

The next phase of the parking expansion is an employee lot. Some of the main long-term lots will be impacted by construction.