Editor’s note: The story has been updated to note the new store will be opening in Panama City.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Academy Sports + Outdoors announced a new location will be opening up in Panama City this year.

Panama City officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the company is moving into the old Hobby Lobby building on 23rd Street.

The company said this will be the 10th location in the state of Florida and will create around 60 jobs for residents.

“We’re excited to open our store in Panama City and show the area what it means to have fun out there,” Academy Sports + Outdoors’ Executive Vice President of Retail Operations Sam Johnson said. “Panama City is home to sandy beaches and pristine waters and serves as a great place for water sports, kayaking, fishing, and camping. Whether you’re hitting the trails at a state park or soaking up the sun, our team is ready to provide unmatched service and the best assortment of gear year-round to fuel the area’s passions.”

Academy was one of the top most-requested businesses to open a location in Bay County by News 13 viewers.