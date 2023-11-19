PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One event is giving you a way to get your holiday shopping in early while supporting local businesses.

The Boardwalk Beach Hotel is hosting the 2023 Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar.

The Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar has made its return back to Panama City Beach.

This is the 5th year of the event at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel Convention Center.

“27,000 square feet of shopping. Good for the whole family,” said Event Coordinator Tracey Neudecker.

The bazaar offered over a hundred vendors, activities for children, a DJ playing holiday music, and much more to choose from during the three-day event.

“We have stuff for guys and girls and lots of good, yummy things to eat. And there’s some spirits on the floor if you’d like that. And just good time and a lot of raffle prizes,” Neudecker said.

Nearly a hundred different raffle prizes ranging from air fryers to bicycles.

The top raffle gives attendees the chance to win a Christmas tree filled with food gift cards.

“It’s got over $1,000 worth of food on it. It’s local restaurants and things like that,” Neudecker said.

For many vendors, this was their first time at the event and they were very glad they showed up.

One vendor selling tea products says he’s glad to share a piece of his culture with the people of Panama City Beach.

“Well it’s just been a pleasure and it is a great way when people come to us and say and drink of it is that it has made a difference in their lives and it gives them a great feeling of wellness benefits,” said Bazaar vendor Nick Sabharwal.

Another vendor was just happy she got to meet and talk to new people.

“It’s really nice because it gives me an opportunity to chat with folks. And even if it’s not a sea turtle they’re looking for, they can see some of the other artwork and get ideas on what they can do with their space at home,” said Bazaar vendor Gisselle Barnhart.

Neudecker says she’s looking forward to next year’s Christmas bazaar.

Proceeds from the raffles go to support adults with brain injuries at Second Chance of Northwest Florida.