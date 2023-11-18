PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the few days where hearing police sirens is a good thing.

Panama City Beach Police Department hosted its 29th annual Cops ‘n’ Kids event at Aaron Bessant Park.

Police officers, highway patrol, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and many more emergency service members showed up and showed out at the 29th annual Cops ‘n’ Kids’ event.

The event allows kids to get introduced to law enforcement representatives in a safe and fun environment.

“This is just something we do that we can give back,” said Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez.

Kids got the chance to learn about all the equipment first responders use, load up on candy, and ask as many questions as they desired.

“We want them to look and get a firsthand look, close up look at the tools that we use from some of the non-lethal stuff to our canines, to our vehicles, you know, the things that we carry to work every day that kids can be curious about,” said Talamantez.

Officials all say that since Cops ‘n’ Kids started it’s only getting bigger by the year.

“It’s definitely getting bigger. As you as those that are here, you’ll see we have three different helicopters that have been here. Numerous agencies are out here, different organizations,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Scott Lashbrook.

Those in attendance even got the chance to see what happens when a potential suspect tries to outrun a K-9.

After that, kids learned some key components that come with safe driving.

“We also have our rollover simulator that’s behind me here that we have dummies in them, fake people we would seatbelt in and we show what happens when you wear your seat belt,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Susan Barge.

In the end, law enforcement officials just want one thing from this experience

“In hopes that it might spark that that that small little thing at them that they might want to pursue a career in law enforcement when they get older,” said Talamantez.

The event also came with free food, T-shirts, a bicycle raffle, and complimentary jazz music courtesy of the Breakfast Point Academy students.