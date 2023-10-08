PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla (WMBB) – Raise the flags, put on your finest eye patch, and set sail for the seas. The Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival is back in Panama City Beach.

From Oct. 6 through the 8th is the annual Pirates of the High Seas and Renaissance Festival.

At Aaron Bessant Park thousands of people gathered in their pirate garb to take pictures in front of a 55-foot pirate ship, check out all the vendors, and enjoy some sea shanties.

“We just like to spread a cheer and have a good time,” said Pirates of the White Sands employee Del McRea.

At the 2022 Pirate Festival, six vendors attended the event. This year 23 vendors showed up and showed out.

“Neither one of us has ever been to Panama City Beach. So not only never been to this festival, never been to the area, but we kind of talked about it and said, you know what, let’s start going to some places we haven’t been. and then why not? I guess makes you guys want to attend a business like this and just because it’s fun and we enjoy it very much,” said Vendor Captain Kidd Carson.

At last year’s festival over 20,000 people came, this year they’re expecting to surpass that.

Many of the booths at the festival show what it’s like to live like a pirate, such as walking the plank.

“They show you how to make candles back in the day, how they dried the fish so they can have something to eat,” McRea said.

Vendors from all across the country came down to bask in the festivities. They say the best part about this festival is taking photos with the kids and watching them smile.

“We really recommend people come to this event. We’ve heard about it for years. We’ve watched its growth over the years and its potential to get even bigger and better. The organizers are wonderful. The people are wonderful, great entertainment. They’re really there’s something to do for everybody and children of all ages,” said Carson.

The annual event celebrates the legacy of the pirates who roamed and pillaged the Gulf of Mexico.