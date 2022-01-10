13th Annual Mark Long memorial Hotzee Run to take place this weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Rev up your engines! The 13th Annual Mark Long Memorial Hotzee Run will take place this Saturday, Jan. 15. The event is put on by American Legion Post 392.

Hotzee riders will play a unique version of Yahtzee similar to poker at each stop, hence the event name. All money collected benefits local hospice facilities in the area. In 2015, the Hotzee run was named after local retired veteran Mark Long, who passed away.

“Mark suffered a stroke while on the Hotzee Run and was transported to Bay Medical. He used some of the hospice services we supported, and eventually passed. We rode to the hospital and he was able to hear our motorcycles one last time. It was very special,” said American Legion Squadron Commander, Henry Richard.

Last year the group raised over $22,000. In the past 12 years they have been able to donate over $112,000.

The event is open to the public, and cars, motorcycles and trucks are welcome. The cost is $10 per hand. There is also a party bus available for $30 a ticket for those who don’t want to drive or may indulge themselves a little more.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. at The American Legion Post 392 located at 535 Oak Ave. in Panama City. You can also register at Patches Pub located at 4723 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach.

The stops are as follows:

1st Stop: Patches Pub located at 4723 Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach

2nd Stop: The Buoy Bar, 617 Azalea S., in Panama City Beach

3rd Stop: The American Legion Post 375, 12507 Hwy 77, Southport

Bonus Stop: Annie’s Hideaway, 4708 County Rd. 389, Lynn Haven

4th Stop: VFW 2185, 2136 Sherman Ave., Panama City

Final Stop: The American Legion Post 392, 535 Oak Avenue, Panama City

The last bike leaves at 10:00 a.m. and the last bike comes in 3:00 p.m. There will also be raffles, silent auctions and live music at the event.