PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — July 3 is the 10th anniversary of a parasailing crash on Panama City Beach that made national headlines.

Sidney Good and Alexis Fairchild, who were then teenagers, were parasailing together when their tow line snapped. Strong winds carried them into a condominium, onto power lines and they eventually landed on top of an Sport Utility Vehicle.

Both girls survived but had to endure a long and painful recovery. They also sued the parasailing company and received a settlement. After the crash, the Florida Legislature passed new laws regulating the industry.