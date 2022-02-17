Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach is behind bars after authorities determined he was obtaining child porn online.

William B. Williams, 59, of Panama City Beach, was charged with eleven counts of child pornography after police searched his home Wednesday evening, according to an arrest affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

William B. Williams

This investigation was begun by the FBI who suspected Williams of obtaining files of suspected child pornography through a file-sharing program, court records state.

Williams was found to have two computers in his bedroom able to access the file-sharing program.

He admitted using one of the computers to view child pornographic content, ranging from infants to teenage girls.

Police found eleven video files, which are all believed to depict girls under the age of 18.