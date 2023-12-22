PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A popular Panama City attraction is getting into the holiday spirit and giving back to Bay County veterans this year.

Point Break Arcade is donating 2.2% of all their profits from now until Sunday, January 7th to the Hope Project.

The Hope Project is a Bay County-based organization that helps first responders and veterans with PTSD by pairing them up with horses.

Point Break co-owners Ben McGee and Nick McCauley are combat veterans themselves, and they both know how important it is to support those suffering from PTSD.

“The really important thing about giving back to those with PTSD is sometimes they feel like they don’t have anything coming their way,” said McGee. “Just having maybe one hint of feeling like you have something coming your way or you have someone looking out for you or you have someone to give you that helping hand just that one time can make a big difference between now and tomorrow.”

The arcade is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays for the remainder of the holiday season.

For more information on Point Break Arcade, click here.