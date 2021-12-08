Palmetto Paint PC holding paint night fundraiser benefiting NAMI Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Palmetto Paint PC is holding its last paint night fundraiser before the end of the year on Friday, Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

The event is being held at My Space Downtown, located at 97 Oak Ave in Panama City. Participants will be painting a Christmas cup, and learning different techniques to make it unique.

The price to participate is $35. $5 of that will go toward supplies, while the remaining $30 will benefit NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Bay County.

According to the NAMI Bay County Facebook page, they are a local branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They connect the community to mental health services and work to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and substance abuse. NAMI even posts educational videos to help others, including employers, on how they can prioritize mental health.

There are 20 seats available for the event, however, it is not recommended for children.

